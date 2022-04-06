UPDATE: Dirt bike driver killed in crash after attempted traffic stop in Lower Allen

Lower Allen Township Police said the operator of a dirt bike is dead after a crash Wednesday morning.

Police said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday on a dirt bike that had no registration and was traveling in the 2200 block of Gettysburg Road. The driver, however, took off and started weaving among other vehicles to evade police.

The officer discontinued the chase, but nearly a minute afterward, the officer happened upon a crash involving the dirt bike on Gettysburg Road at Lower Allen Drive, according to police.

Police said a pick-up truck had a green light and was traveling through the intersection when the operator of the dirt bike did not stop and crashed into the pick-up truck.

Police said lifesaving efforts were started at the scene, but the operator of the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner. The name of the driver is being withheld, pending notification of family.

The Pennsylvania State Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation, shutting down Lower Allen Drive between Gettysburg Road and the Route 15 interchange for several hours for that investigation.

Police ask witnesses to the crash to contact them via dispatch at 717-238-9676.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Multiple TV stations are reporting that the coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Lower Allen Township Wednesday morning.

ABC27 and WGAL both reported the coroner being called to the crash site at Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

A multiple-vehicle crash near the Lower Allen Commons that contains the new Trader Joe's has closed all lanes of Lower Allen Drive, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT's 511pa.com shows both northbound and southbound lanes of Lower Allen Drive being closed between Gettysburg Road and the Route 15 exchange. PennDOT information shows a backlog of traffic on Gettysburg Road and the Route 15 exit ramp at the Capital City Mall.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information is released.

