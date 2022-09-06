 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Carlisle Police say runaway child has been found and is safe

  Updated
  • 0
Heaven Moore

Carlisle Police are looking for Heaven Moore, 10, pictured here Sept. 6 as she briefly talked to officers.

 provided by Carlisle Police

Carlisle Police released an update at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday that Heaven Moore has been located and is safe.

Police said their investigation is still ongoing.

Posted earlier Tuesday on Cumberlink:

Carlisle Police are searching a 10-year-old girl who ran away from her home after an argument and ran away from police after a brief conversation Tuesday.

Police said they are looking for Heaven Moore who is about 4-foot-6 and 80 pounds. She was wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt with blue checkered shorts and is wearing her hair in a bun on the top of her head.

Police said they responded to a call Tuesday of a young child walking in the area alone and discovered Heaven, who lives in the 100 block of North West Street. Officers briefly spoke with her before she ran away, and they later discovered she ran away from home after having an argument with her mother.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

0 Comments

Tags

