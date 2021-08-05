UPDATE: Carlisle man charged with robbery after Upper Frankford police search Wednesday

State Police at Carlisle said a Carlisle man was arrested and charged in connection with the bank robbery and later police search in Upper Frankford Township Wednesday.

Zachary Andrew Heckman, 30, was charged with felony robbery of financial institution, theft by unlawful taking, flight to avoid apprehension and agricultural vandalism, as well as misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police did not provide many details about the bank robbery itself, only noting that it occurred at Belco Bank on Carlisle Road at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Eventually, Heckman fled police on foot, and by about 11:30 a.m., police were asking residents near Potato Road and Frytown Road to shelter in place while they searched for him. By 1:45 p.m., Heckman was in custody, according to police.

Heckman remains in Cumberland County Prison on $300,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State Police at Carlisle announced about 1:45 p.m. that a suspect in a bank robbery in Upper Frankford Township is in custody.