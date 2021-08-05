UPDATE: Carlisle man charged with robbery after Upper Frankford police search Wednesday

State Police at Carlisle said a Carlisle man was arrested and charged in connection with the bank robbery and later police search in Upper Frankford Township Wednesday.
Zachary Andrew Heckman, 30, was charged with felony robbery of financial institution, theft by unlawful taking, flight to avoid apprehension and agricultural vandalism, as well as misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Police did not provide many details about the bank robbery itself, only noting that it occurred at Belco Bank on Carlisle Road at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Eventually, Heckman fled police on foot, and by about 11:30 a.m., police were asking residents near Potato Road and Frytown Road to shelter in place while they searched for him. By 1:45 p.m., Heckman was in custody, according to police.
Heckman remains in Cumberland County Prison on $300,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
State Police at Carlisle announced about 1:45 p.m. that a suspect in a bank robbery in Upper Frankford Township is in custody.
No information about the suspect was immediately available. Police said they will release more information once charges are filed.
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
State Police at Carlisle at 11:34 a.m. announced that they are asking residents near Potato Road and Frytown Road in Upper Frankford Township to shelter in place while they search for a bank robbery suspect.
Police on Twitter said residents should be on the lookout for a white man who is about 5-foot-8 with blond hair, wearing silver athletic shorts, black shoes and no shirt. The man also has tattoos and scars on his arms, according to police.
Police said the man is a suspect in a robbery at Belco Bank on Carlisle Road that occurred about 10:30 a.m. According to police, the man is on foot, and troopers are being assisted by aviation and K-9 units.
Police said troopers are in the area now searching for the man.
Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.