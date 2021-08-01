UPDATE: Carlisle area manhunt suspect was wanted for homicide in Maryland

A man wanted in a homicide out of Maryland was arrested after a pursuit and manhunt through the Carlisle area Sunday.

North Middleton Township Police said they have filed charges of fleeing police, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, false identification and unauthorized use of a vehicle, against Tyliek Spence, 19, of Waldorf, Maryland.

Township police were first alerted to Spence's presence in the area with a call for a suspicious vehicle in a construction area near Crestview Drive at 7:59 a.m. Sunday. The arriving officer was in the process of identification when Spence fled the scene at a high-rate of speed, almost striking a back-up officer, according to police.

Officers pursued the vehicle through Carlisle Borough to Waggoners Gap Road where the vehicle fled north, reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph, which is when the officers discontinued the pursuit.

Police said the vehicle was then located in a driveway at a residence on Enola Road where Spence allegedly attempted to get gasoline from a resident for the car, which ran out of gas.

Upon seeing police, Spence fled on foot, police said.