UPDATE: Carlisle area manhunt suspect was wanted for homicide in Maryland

A man wanted in a homicide out of Maryland was arrested after a pursuit and manhunt through the Carlisle area Sunday.
North Middleton Township Police said they have filed charges of fleeing police, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, false identification and unauthorized use of a vehicle, against Tyliek Spence, 19, of Waldorf, Maryland.
Township police were first alerted to Spence's presence in the area with a call for a suspicious vehicle in a construction area near Crestview Drive at 7:59 a.m. Sunday. The arriving officer was in the process of identification when Spence fled the scene at a high-rate of speed, almost striking a back-up officer, according to police.
Officers pursued the vehicle through Carlisle Borough to Waggoners Gap Road where the vehicle fled north, reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph, which is when the officers discontinued the pursuit.
Police said the vehicle was then located in a driveway at a residence on Enola Road where Spence allegedly attempted to get gasoline from a resident for the car, which ran out of gas.
Upon seeing police, Spence fled on foot, police said.
Township police set up a perimeter with the help of Carlisle Borough Police, Middlesex Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police, the State Police aviation unit and Carlisle's K-9 unit. Township police noted that calls from residents also helped in tracking down Spence, who was found several hours later along the 600 block of North Middleton Road.
Once Spence was in custody, he was identified and was found to have an active homicide warrant for his arrest out of Charles County, Maryland. Police said he is wanted for homicide, violent crime, firearm use, robbery and theft charges in the July 23 warrant.
Police said Spence was also found to have taken the vehicle without the owner's consent.
Spence was transported to UPMC Carlisle to be evaluated and cleared, before being arraigned Sunday on the charges. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.