Affidavit: Man stabbed two people who invited him to stay in their South Middleton apartment

Police captured a man Sunday evening wanted in the stabbing of two people Friday in South Middleton Township.

State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer reported Monday morning that Robert Lee Suders, 42, was arrested Sunday night following the short manhunt.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to an apartment in the 200 block of Mill Street at 2:59 p.m. Friday for a stabbing, and police found a man and a woman with stab wounds when they arrived at the scene.

Police interviewed the two victims who said they had invited Suders, as well as Kayla Whisner, 33, and a child, to temporarily stay with them since they were living in a "bad place" in Chambersburg. But when the two South Middleton residents were asleep in their bedroom, Suders entered the room and began "swinging" at the male victim. After Suders allegedly started hitting the woman, the man pushed him out of the bedroom and the two made their escape.

The victims reported that this was when they realized they had been stabbed and cut, and both were bleeding profusely, according to the affidavit. The man had a deep laceration to his neck and left hand and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, and the woman had a slash wound to her cheek, which was stitched up at the hospital.

The two asked Whisner, who was in the apartment and on the phone, to call 911, but they said she refused to hang up, and they had to go to a neighbor to get help with the call.

Prior to police arrival, Suders took the keys to the victim's car and fled the scene, and the male victim reported that he likely had the pocket knife on him that he allegedly used on the two of them.

Police said Suders was identified in Chambersburg Borough by troopers at State Police at Chambersburg and taken into custody without incident Sunday night.

Suders was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault as well as one count of felony theft by unlawful taking. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $90,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.

Whisner was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $6,000 cash bail, and her preliminary hearing is also scheduled for Feb. 15.

