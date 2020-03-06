U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in criminal mischief incident at First Presbyterian in Carlisle

The U.S. Marshals Task Force helped capture and arrest a man who was wanted in an August criminal mischief case out of Carlisle.

Jimmy Dale Seigler Jr., 49, of Coal Township, was charged Feb. 4 with felony burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking in connection with an Aug. 28 incident at First Presbyterian Church on North Hanover Street in Carlisle.

Police obtained a warrant against Seigler after they and the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office's forensic laboratory identified him as a suspect in what they considered "extensive criminal mischief" at the church. Police did not provide any further details, but in August they noted a significant amount of blood had been left at the scene.

The U.S. Marshals Service was later contacted for assistance when police determined Seigler may be in the Shamokin area.

Marshals on Tuesday located and arrested Seigler and transported him back to Carlisle. Seiger was arraigned, and bail was set at $99,000 cash, which he was unable to post. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 11.