The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force said they have arrested one of the suspects in a fatal shooting at a York movie theater that killed a Carlisle man.
U.S. Marshal Martin Pane on Wednesday announced the arrest of Anu-Malik Johnson, 21, of York, who is accused of pulling the trigger in the shooting death of Andre White Jr., 22, of Carlisle, on Dec. 2 in West Manchester Township, York County.
Detectives with that township police department filed homicide charges against Johnson, but attempts to find him were unsuccessful, and the task force was asked to apprehend him, according to the U.S. Marshals.
Members of the task force learned Johnson would be found with Jonathon Martin, who in 2016 was charged with absconding from parole supervision that was based on a conviction for drug distribution. Martin in December 2016 was charged by Springettsbury Township Police with multiple offenses, including two counts of attempted homicide with a firearm, after the task force said he fired into a vehicle, striking two women.
Martin had fled York after the shooting and had remained a fugitive ever since, according to the task force.
You have free articles remaining.
At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, police were able to locate both men in Pennsville, New Jersey, and arrested them without incident. They were turned over to Salem County officials to await extradition to Pennsylvania.
Johnson had previously been labeled as armed and "extremely dangerous" after charges were filed. In addition to criminal homicide, Johnson also faces charges of aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm.
Jalen Luis Bellaflores, 19, was charged earlier with homicide and conspiracy in the movie theater shooting.
White's girlfriend, Kiera Martinez, was also charged earlier with tampering with evidence and obstruction in the case for allegedly taking White's phone from the crime scene and lying to police.