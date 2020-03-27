U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Mount Holly Springs home invasion robbery and stabbing

U.S. Marshals announced Friday afternoon the arrest of Javier Sabdiel Santos, 20, of Silver Spring Township, who is a suspect in a home invasion robbery in Mount Holly Springs on Jan. 30.

Marshals arrested Santos about 4 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Silver Springs Road in Silver Spring Township without incident, according to a news release from the Middle District of Pennsylvania. He was turned over to the Silver Spring Township Police Department for arraignment and booking.

"The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners place a high priority on fugitive cases involving suspects with violent tendencies," U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane said. "They worked hard to locate and apprehend this fugitive, and I commend their efforts."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Jan. 30, the Mount Holly Springs Police Department investigated a home invasion robbery in which a victim was stabbed and threatened with a handgun. As a result of their investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant charging Santos with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and other offenses. Attempts to find Santos were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to locate him.

There were three other suspects in the case.