U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Mount Holly Springs home invasion robbery and stabbing

U.S. Marshals announced Friday afternoon the arrest of Javier Sabdiel Santos, 20, of Silver Spring Township, who is a suspect in a home invasion robbery in Mount Holly Springs on Jan. 30.
Marshals arrested Santos about 4 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Silver Springs Road in Silver Spring Township without incident, according to a news release from the Middle District of Pennsylvania. He was turned over to the Silver Spring Township Police Department for arraignment and booking.
"The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners place a high priority on fugitive cases involving suspects with violent tendencies," U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane said. "They worked hard to locate and apprehend this fugitive, and I commend their efforts."
You have free articles remaining.
On Jan. 30, the Mount Holly Springs Police Department investigated a home invasion robbery in which a victim was stabbed and threatened with a handgun. As a result of their investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant charging Santos with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and other offenses. Attempts to find Santos were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to locate him.
There were three other suspects in the case.
One of the men, Jonathan Colon, has been arrested and confined to Cumberland County Prison, with bail set at $49,000, police said in January.
Officers were still looking for Santos and Eduardo Garcia of Carlisle. The fourth suspect, also believed to be from Carlisle, has a possible first name of Nato and goes by the street name “Chaos.”
The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county and local police agencies, including: the Pennsylvania State Police; the Harrisburg Bureau of Police; the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole; the Swatara Township Police Department; the Lower Paxton Township Police Department; and, the Dauphin County Adult Probation Office, all of whom participated in this investigation. The task force was also assisted by the Silver Spring Township Police Department.
The following people were sentenced on Jan. 28 in Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.