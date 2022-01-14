U.S. Marshals arrest Reading man wanted on murder charges in Enola

The U.S. Marshals Service has announced that a fugitive wanted in connection with a shooting in Reading was apprehended in East Pennsboro Township.

Justin Santiago, 18, was arrested without incident Thursday afternoon on the 200 block of Enola Street, according to the marshals. Santiago had been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses related to a fatal shooting in Reading on Dec. 10, according to the marshals.

Santiago was turned over the East Pennsboro Township Police Department for booking and arraignment, according to the marshals.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force for the Middle District of Pennsylvania is a joint federal, state, county, and local task force comprised of personnel from 21 agencies in the area.