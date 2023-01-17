U.S. Marshals arrest man in connection with December bank robbery in Camp Hill

U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who police said is responsible for a bank robbery in Camp Hill on Dec. 29.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Charles Joseph Gray, 39, into custody Friday morning and transported him to the Cumberland County Prison Booking Center where he was remanded on $250,000 monetary bail and charged with robbery.

Camp Hill Police said they were dispatched to a robbery that had just occurred at the Fulton Bank at 3344 Trindle Road on around 3:46 p.m. Dec. 29.

Police said a man was reported to have gone into the bank and passed a note demanding money and advising he had a gun. The man then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Evidence was collected at the scene and in the surrounding area, and further investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Gray, who has no fixed address.

Gray is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 19 in front of Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley.