U.S. Marshals arrest fourth man in connection with Mount Holly home invasion robbery

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday announced that it has arrested a fourth man in connection with a January home invasion robbery in Mount Holly Springs.
U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said marshals arrested Nathanael Arroyo, 19, formerly of Carlisle, who was wanted on charges of three counts each of felony robbery, felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, as well as one count each of criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.
The charges stem from a Jan. 3 incident in Mount Holly Springs in which a person was stabbed with a knife and threatened with a handgun during a home invasion.
Jonathan Oliveras Colon of Mount Holly Springs was the first to be arrested on Jan. 24, and Eduardo Garcia of Carlisle was arrested in February.
Javier Sabdiel Santos of Mechanicsburg was taken into custody on March 27 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force without incident in Silver Spring Township.
The investigation into Arroyo led the task force to the Bronx, New York, where he was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was returned to Pennsylvania and turned over to Mount Holly police.
Arroyo was arraigned Tuesday and committed to Cumberland County Prison on $150,000 cash bail.
Santos remains in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $49,900 cash bail, which was reduced from the $500,000 cash bail initially set after his arrest in March. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing in April, and a pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 28.
Garcia posted $10,000 cash bail, which was reduced from $100,000 during a February preliminary hearing, and his pre-trial conference is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Oliveras Colon posted $10,000 cash bail, which was reduced from $49,000 during a February preliminary hearing, and his pre-trial conference is likewise scheduled for Oct. 1.
