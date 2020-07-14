U.S. Marshals arrest fourth man in connection with Mount Holly home invasion robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday announced that it has arrested a fourth man in connection with a January home invasion robbery in Mount Holly Springs.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said marshals arrested Nathanael Arroyo, 19, formerly of Carlisle, who was wanted on charges of three counts each of felony robbery, felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, as well as one count each of criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.

The charges stem from a Jan. 3 incident in Mount Holly Springs in which a person was stabbed with a knife and threatened with a handgun during a home invasion.

Jonathan Oliveras Colon of Mount Holly Springs was the first to be arrested on Jan. 24, and Eduardo Garcia of Carlisle was arrested in February.

Javier Sabdiel Santos of Mechanicsburg was taken into custody on March 27 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force without incident in Silver Spring Township.

The investigation into Arroyo led the task force to the Bronx, New York, where he was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was returned to Pennsylvania and turned over to Mount Holly police.