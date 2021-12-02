U.S. Attorney: Woman indicted on bank fraud charges for writing $200K worth of fraudulent checks

A woman was indicted by a federal grand jury on seven counts of bank fraud for allegedly writing more than $200,000 worth of fraudulent checks to retail locations throughout the region.

U.S. Attorney John Gurganus said Lucy Annette Alexander, 35, of Maryland and Washington, D.C., was indicted Wednesday on bank fraud charges for incidents that took place between August 2019 and June 2021.

The indictment alleges that Alexander wrote numerous checks at retail store locations, including PetSmart, Sears, Dollar Tree, Weis Markets, Food Lion, Mom's Organic Market, Giant Food, Harris Teeter, Home Depot, Sally Beauty, Advance Auto Parts, Costco, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, BJ's Wholesale Club, CVS Pharmacy, Party City, Shoe Show, Bed Bath & Beyond, Roses Discount Store and others during this time frame.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Alexander wrote checks from JPMorgan Chase bank accounts that were already closed, and she allegedly wrote more than 200 checks from just one closed account. The total amount of fraudulent checks was more than $200,000.

The indictment also alleges that Alexander in May 2020 wrote and used seven checks from a Chase Bank account for more than $17,000 while knowing that her account had insufficient funds. These checks were made to purchase goods at Weis Markets, Giant and Roses Discount Store.

The maximum penalty under federal law for bank fraud is 30 years' imprisonment, and may also carry a fine of up to $1 million and a term of supervised release.