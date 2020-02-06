U.S. Attorney: Man indicted for throwing Molotov cocktail through window of Adams County Courthouse

A Gettysburg man faces charges in federal court after officials said he threw a Molotov cocktail through a window of the Adams County Courthouse in December.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Thursday announced that Samson Paul Yohe, 28, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury with malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive, as well as possession of an unregistered firearm/destructive device.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said Yohe allegedly threw the incendiary device through a window of the courthouse on Dec. 22, 2019. The device consisted of an antique yellow bottle filled with liquid and a cotton sock used as a wick, which was lit prior to the throw.

The case was investigated by the ATF, Gettysburg Borough Police, Adams County Sheriff's Office and Adams County District Attorney's Office.

The total maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is 50 years of imprisonment, followed by a term of supervised release.