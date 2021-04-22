Two women sought in theft of wallet from Weis Market in Lower Allen in January

Lower Allen Township Police reported Tuesday that they are looking for two women who used credit cards from a wallet stolen at Weis Market in the township back in January.

Police were initially called to the grocery store on Jan. 31 about a woman who realized her wallet was missing when she went to pay for groceries. She believed that someone must have taken her wallet while she was distracted selecting items from off of shelves.

While employees helped her check for the wallet, within an hour, she received a text message from her bank alerting her to purchases and attempted purchases with her credit card at Walmart on the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, Kohl's and Chili's in South Middleton Township, according to police.

Police obtained video from Walmart, Kohl's and Weis Markets and determined that two women who arrived together in a gray SUV and were at Weis for less than 10 minutes are the suspects in the theft.

Police said one of the women purchased nine $200 gift cards and a stuffed animal at Walmart, which totaled $1,883.12. The second woman tried to make a similar purchase involving nine $200 gift cards and two chocolate hearts, though police did not specify where that purchase occurred or if the transaction was successful.