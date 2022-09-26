Two western Cumberland County men sentenced to 41 months in prison for Jan. 6 involvement

A Newville man and a Shippensburg man were each sentenced to 41 months in prison late last week for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Marshall Neefe of Newville and Charles Bradford Smith of Shippensburg both traveled to Washington, D.C., with Neefe at one point telling Smith he was "getting ready to storm D.C." and that he really wanted to "crack some commie skulls."

Neefe had carried a wooden club during the storming of the Capitol building in 2021, and later sent a Facebook message about how he wanted the police officers who used batons or mace on them to "be lined up and put down."

Smith allegedly sent a message on Facebook about how they "literally chased them into hiding" in a reference to stopping the certification of the election, and also posted a video in which he said, "We stormed the gates of the Capitol."

Neefe was originally arrested and charged more than a year ago on Sept. 13, 2021, with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, civil disorder, assaulting officers using a dangerous weapon, entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, act of physical violence on Capitol grounds and parading/demonstrating in a Capitol building.

On May 3, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting an officer.

Smith was arrested the same day and pleaded guilty on June 23 to the same charges as Neefe, both through a plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Through the plea agreement, both were sentenced Sept. 23 to 41 months in prison, three years of supervised release and to pay $2,000 each in restitution.