The deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a residence on July 1 were determined to be a murder-suicide, Upper Allen Police said.

Police who were conducting a welfare check at the residence in the 800 block of Grantham Road about 5:30 a.m. found the bodies of Timothy Hanford, 49, and a woman, police said.

An investigation and autopsies determined that both died of gunshot wounds.

Police said an investigation determined that Hanford slayed the woman, then committed suicide.

The deaths are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by dialing 717-795-2445. Anonymous tips can be submitted at upperallenpolice.com or by calling or texting 717-850-8273.