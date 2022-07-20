Two Shippensburg firefighters transported to hospital after roofing material collapses in building fire

Three firefighters were struck by roofing materials, and two of them were transported to a hospital, after responding to a building fire in Adams County early Tuesday morning.

Vigilant Hose Company Fire Chief Clyde Tinner reported that his company, as well as Cumberland Valley Hose Company in Shippensburg, responded to a mutual aid call in Menallen Township, Adams County, for a building fire at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday. Their crews arrived in the 1600 block of Wenksville Road to relieve the initial crews that were already engaged in fighting a fire in a building/garage that was built with cinder blocks and a metal roof.

Tinner said crews were in the process of removing roofing materials to allow access to areas of the building still on fire, but the area over the bay door collapsed outward and onto three firefighters - two from Vigilant Hose and one from Cumberland Valley Hose.

Crews were able to quickly remove the debris, and all three firefighters were evaluated by EMS at the scene. One had no injuries, but one from Vigilant and the other from Cumberland Valley Hose were both transported to hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Tinner did not specify the extent of their injuries, but noted that the Cumberland Valley Hose firefighter was awake, alert and oriented before being taken to the hospital.