 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Two people charged with attempted homicide in October Carlisle shooting

  • 0

Two people are in Cumberland County Prison in connection with an October shooting in Carlisle.

Jeremy Rohrer, 36, and Tasha Romano, 25, both of Shermans Dale, were charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection with an Oct. 13 incident in the first block of West Locust Avenue.

Police initially responded to the scene at 11:44 p.m. Oct. 13 for a shots fired report. They determined that a man fired several bullets at a vehicle from about 10 feet away, with the victim inside the vehicle at the time. The victim was not struck by the bullets, but the vehicle was struck multiple times, including the general location of where the victim was seated, according to police.

The man and woman fled the scene, but police identified the two as Rohrer and Romano. Romano was arrested and arraigned on Jan. 15, but Rohrer wasn't located until Jan. 20, where he was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police, Hampden Township Police and Carlisle Police.

People are also reading…

Bail was denied for both suspects, with Magisterial District Judge Paul Fegley saying in Romano's case, that bail was denied due to false identification to law enforcement and "threat to others." Rohrer faces a preliminary hearing on Feb. 2, while Romano's was continued until Feb. 23.

+1 
Jeremy Rohrer

Rohrer
+1 
Tasha Romano

Romano

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 18

Sentinel police log for Jan. 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes spray painted signs in North Middleton, package thefts in Mechanicsburg and reports from Perry County.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 13

Sentinel police log for Jan. 13

Today's Sentinel police log includes a Carlisle woman facing assault charges, a single-vehicle crash, the possession of weapons on school property and a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Peruvians donating hair to assist oil clean-up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News