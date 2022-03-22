 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southampton Township

Two people arrested in homicides discovered in house fire in Southampton in February

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday arrested two men in different states in connection with a double homicide in Southampton Township in February.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane announced the arrest of Cordaryl Burns and Larry Burns in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found after a house fire in the 100 block of Neil Road in Southampton Township on Feb. 23.

Pennsylvania State Police had been investigating the deaths and had only announced earlier that they were determined to be homicides. Police and the U.S. Marshals did not release any further details about the Feb. 23 incident.

However, the task force said police obtained arrest warrants for both Burns on March 16 that include charges of homicide and lesser offenses. Police learned that both men fled the state, and the marshals were tasked with apprehending them.

In a coordinated move, one group of task force marshals arrested Cordaryl Burns in Detroit, Michigan, at 8 a.m., while another group of marshals at the same time arrested Larry Burns in Lumberton, North Carolina. Both men were turned over to local police pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

U.S. Marshals logo

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

