Two former employees of Plainville Farms last week pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and were each sentenced to a year in prison, according to Cumberland County Court documents.

Juan Carlos Turi Baeza and Jose Enrique Turi Baeza each pleaded guilty June 15 to one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty, and all other charges were dismissed with the plea. Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced them each to 12 months in prison, and she specified that neither will be able to hold another job that involves the care of animals.

The two men were among 11 people who were charged with animal cruelty in October 2022 after they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms, including in Cumberland County, the Associated Press reported.

The AP reported the charged workers were responsible for capturing and crating the turkeys destined for slaughter, but PETA filed a complaint alleging abuse from someone undercover at Plainville Farms, and Pennsylvania State Police launched a probe in August 2021.

The mistreatment took place at farms in Cumberland, Franklin, Perry, Fulton, Chester and Union counties, according to police.

“Factory farms should take note that shoppers have seen PETA footage of the suffering inflicted on gentle turkeys, chickens, ducks and pigs we’ve filmed being beaten, kicked and cruelly killed on various farms,” PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said in a statement last week. “While the defendants in this case are being taken to court, PETA reminds everyone that the best way to help end such cruelty is to take personal responsibility and simply go vegan. Our resources, recipes and tips are yours for the taking.”