Two men charged with drug delivery resulting in death in separate incidents in East Pennsboro

East Pennsboro Township Police this week reported that two men were charged in the last two months with felony drug delivery resulting in death in connection with two separate cases in the township.

The first case involved a death on Oct. 7, 2021. Police were called to the 400 block of North Enola Drive at 1:48 p.m. for a death investigation where they found a woman dead inside of a residence. The investigation revealed she had died from a drug overdose.

Police conducted an investigation with the Cumberland County Drug Task Force and identified Richard Kachurka, 51, of Enola, as a suspect in the overdose.

Kachurka was additionally charged with felony possession with intent to delivery and misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter.

Kachurka was taken into custody in April, but remains in Cumberland County Prison unable to post bail, which was reduced to $15,000 cash during his preliminary hearing in May. A formal arraignment in that case is scheduled for July.

The second case occurred on Feb. 11 in the 100 block of East Cumberland Road, according to police. Police said police, fire and EMS arrived at about 8 a.m. and transported the victim to the hospital, but that person died several days later in connection with a drug overdose.

With cooperation with the task force, police said an investigation revealed that Jordan Stoltzfus, 24, of Mount Holly Springs, had delivered the drugs that resulted in the person's death.

Charges of drug delivery resulting in death and possession with intent to deliver were filed via summons on May 18. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

