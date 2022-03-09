 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two killed, including 11-year-old boy, in Perry County crash in February

Pennsylvania State Police logo

Two people are dead, including an 11-year-old boy, after a crash in Perry County late last month, State Police at Newport reported Tuesday.

Police said Royce Rosenfelt, 41, of Orrstown, was driving a 2015 Ford Taurus south on State Road in Penn Township at 9:20 a.m. Feb. 27 when his vehicle left the right side of the road. Police said Rosenfelt over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross the center dividing line and strike a 2015 Honda CRV head-on.

Rosenfelt was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said Darlene Hoffmaster, 65, of Mifflinburg, was driving the Honda and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for severe injuries. An 11-year-old boy from Watsontown in her vehicle was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said both occupants of the Honda had also been wearing seat belts.

