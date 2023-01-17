 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two killed in fiery crash in Dauphin County Sunday

Two people are dead after their commercial vehicle crashed and caught fire late Sunday evening in Dauphin County, according to State Police at Harrisburg.

Police have so far only publicly identified the driver, Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, in the crash that happened on Interstate 83 north in Swatara Township at 11:22 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Stupar had been driving a commercial vehicle north on I-83 when for unknown reasons he left the road and struck a guide rail. The vehicle broke through the guide rail, causing the front end to strike a concrete abutment, and slid down an embankment, where it caught fire, according to police.

Police said troopers attempted to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful. Fire crews were eventually able to extinguish the fire, and police later discovered two people deceased in the vehicle.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

