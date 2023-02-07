Two drivers were killed and a passenger was injured after a crash in Franklin County Monday afternoon.

State Police at Chambersburg reported that Richard Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, and Maura Boyce, 42, of Mercersburg, were killed in the crash on Lincoln Way West near Campbells Run Road in Saint Thomas Township at 2:01 p.m. Monday.

Police said Cowan was driving a 2015 Ford Transit east on Lincoln Way West when he crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Hyundai Accent operated by Boyce.

Cowan was wearing a seat belt, and Boyce was using the lap belt, but both were killed in the crash. A passenger in Cowan's vehicle, Mark Schwartz, 63, of Williamsport, Maryland, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Fulton County Medical Center.