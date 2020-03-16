Two drivers injured after head-on crash in Perry County

Two drivers injured after head-on crash in Perry County

{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania State Police logo

Two drivers were injured, including one who was flown to a hospital, after a crash in Perry County Sunday morning.

State Police at Newport said Bikiria Brown, 22, and Kerry Stoke, 32, were driving in separate vehicles, traveling in opposite directions, when their vehicles collided head-on in the 600 block of Landisburg Road in Spring Township at 10:19 a.m. Sunday.

Police, who did not say where the two drivers were from, said Brown had to be extricated from her vehicle and was flown via Life Lion to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for serious injuries.

Police said Stoke was ejected from his vehicle and was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for his injuries.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News