Two charged Friday in Hampden Township murder

Hampden Township Police have charged two people in the Sept. 30 death of a Hampden Township man, Cumberland County District Attorney M.L. Ebert announced in a news release Friday.

Alan Daniel Williams, 27, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with criminal homicide, possession of a weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

His girlfriend, Crystal Lee Dupert, 25, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, hindering apprehension and three counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Both are being held in Cumberland County Prison without bail and face preliminary hearings on Oct. 7 in front of Magisterial District Judge Paul Fegley.

The news release said that Hampden Township police responded to a call for an assault involving a firearm at a home on Admiral's Quay Drive on Sept. 30.

Upon arrival, they found Andrew Konetsco dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The Cumberland County Forensic Investigation Division found casings from a 9 mm handgun at the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}