Two adults, one child flown from crash involving tractor-trailer in Perry County Wednesday

Two adults and a child were flown to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 15 in Buffalo Township, Perry County, Wednesday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police said a crash involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer hauling powdered milk at about 5 p.m. resulted in an adult and child being ejected from the SUV in the area of Cherry Road. There were four people in total in the SUV, and three of them were flown to the hospital with major injuries, according to police.

Route 15 was closed in both directions as emergency crews handled the crash. Police said there were also hazmat concerns because the tractor-trailer traveled into Hunters Run after the crash, potentially leaking the powdered milk and fuel into the creek.

No other information was immediately available about how the crash occurred or the names of those involved.