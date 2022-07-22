 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TSA: Mechanicsburg woman stopped at HIA with loaded handgun

  • Updated
HIA gun

This gun was and ammunition were detected by TSA in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Harrisburg International Airport on Thursday.

 provided by TSA

A Mechanicsburg woman was discovered with a loaded handgun among her carry-on items Thursday at Harrisburg International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported Friday that the woman, whom they did not name, had a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets. The gun and ammunition were spotted at the TSA checkpoint by an X-ray machine.

“Bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint is a serious offense,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “It’s an accident waiting to happen. Travelers should know better. Guns have been prohibited from being carried onto planes for decades before TSA even existed. So it should be no surprise when someone is stopped at our checkpoint, and is then heavily fined by TSA.”

TSA may issue a civil penalty of up to $13,900 to those who bring weapons with them to a checkpoint. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits, and those with a TSA PreCheck will lose their privileges if they carry a gun with them.

Firearms are allowed in checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at the ticket counter. Checked firearms must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.

TSA said it detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, and of those, 86 percent had loaded guns.

