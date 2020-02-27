TSA: Lancaster County man caught with loaded handgun at HIA

Transportation Security Administration officers at Harrisburg International Airport said they caught a Lancaster County man carrying a .380-caliber handgun that was loaded with six bullets on Wednesday.

The man's gun was caught by TSA officers as his belongings were entering the security checkpoint X-ray machine, the TSA said Thursday. Officers notified the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police, who detained the Ephrata man for questioning and cited him on weapons charges.

This is the first gun caught at an HIA checkpoint this year, according to the TSA. The numbers of guns caught at checkpoints has risen over the past few years, with three caught in 2015, five in 2016, six each in 2017 and 2018 and seven in 2019.

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints, which is about a 5 percent increase from 2018. TSA said about 87 percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.