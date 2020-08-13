TSA: 2 Cumberland County residents caught with loaded guns at HIA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Cumberland County residents were found bringing loaded guns through a security checkpoint at Harrisburg International Airport in separate incidents on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a Mechanicsburg man was stopped with a .38-caliber revolver loaded with five bullets that he had tucked into his laptop case, TSA said.

In the second incident, a Wormleysburg woman was caught with a 9 mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets that she was carrying in her purse, TSA said.

In each case, TSA officers alerted the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police, which cited each person on state weapons charges.

The incidents mark the second and third guns caught at the airport this month after a Lancaster County woman was stopped on Aug. 1 with a pink handgun at the checkpoint.

TSA recently announced that its officers are detecting firearms at a higher rate during the pandemic than they did last year, despite fewer passengers at the airport. In July, TSA said its officers detected 15.3 guns per million people last month, compared to 5.1 guns per million people screened during July 2019.

TSA estimates it has screened about 75% fewer passengers in July 2020 over the previous year’s volume.