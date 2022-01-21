 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trial set for 2 men in assault of Capitol officer who died

Capitol Riot AP Poll

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent.

 Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A tentative trial date has been set for two men charged in the assault of a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday scheduled a June 6 jury trial for George Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors have said Khater sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack. Sicknick later collapsed and died.

Khater, who remains behind bars, has pleaded not guilty to assault charges. Tanios, who is free on personal recognizance, faces numerous charges, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

Neither Tanios nor Khater have been charged in Sicknick’s death.

A Washington medical examiner last April determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.

Capitol Police accepted the medical examiner’s findings but said the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.”

