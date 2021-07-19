Title IX case against Dickinson changes venue after Jones, former chief judge, becomes college president

A case against Dickinson College, involving a graduate who alleges the college mishandled her sexual assault complaint, has been moved to another venue after the chief judge of the formerly presiding federal judicial district left his post to become the college’s new president.

The unusual circumstance was cited last month in a remittal inquiry by Judge Jennifer Wilson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, who had been handling the case.

In making the filing, Wilson noted that the Middle District of Pennsylvania’s chief judge, John E. Jones III, had announced his intention to leave the bench to become Dickinson College’s new president.

That circumstance could cause reasonable minds to question the impartiality of the case continuing in Jones’ own venue, Wilson wrote, thus necessitating a remittal filing that allows the parties involved to express their consent, or nonconsent, to the case continuing despite the ostensible conflict.

On June 28, the case of plaintiff Rose McAvoy versus Dickinson College was re-assigned to Judge David Cercone of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

As of Wilson’s last scheduling, the case was expected to go to trial in March 2022.