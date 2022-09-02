Thursday evening shooting near Carlisle park leaves one person injured

One person is receiving treatment at a local hospital following a shooting that occurred near Memorial Park in Carlisle Thursday evening, police said.
Carlisle police said the shooting does not appear to have been a random incident. The shooter has not been taken into custody, but police said the victim was the intended target and they do not believe there is a threat to the community.
Neither the identities of the shooter or of the victim have been released.
The incident remains under investigation.
