Thursday evening shooting near Carlisle park leaves one person injured

Memorial Park 2

Memorial Park sits along West Penn Street in Carlisle.

 Sentinel file

One person is receiving treatment at a local hospital following a shooting that occurred near Memorial Park in Carlisle Thursday evening, police said. 

Carlisle police said the shooting does not appear to have been a random incident. The shooter has not been taken into custody, but police said the victim was the intended target and they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Neither the identities of the shooter or of the victim have been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

