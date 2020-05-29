Three-vehicle crash shuts down Route 15 in Upper Allen Township Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A three-vehicle crash closed Route 15 south in the area of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Allen Township for about an hour on Wednesday.

Upper Allen Police said they were dispatched to the crash about 6:40 a.m. They said a vehicle driven by Francisco Taveras, 33, of Reading, broke down while in the left travel lane, and his vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Garrett Gabel, 20, of McAlisterville, which propelled Taveras’ vehicle into a tractor-trailer driven by Vincent Hampton, 56, of Richmond, Virginia.

All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene, and Taveras was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for injuries.

Upper Allen Police were assisted on the scene by the Upper Allen Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police, Lower Allen Fire Department, and Geisinger Holy Spirit EMS.