Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 30

Sentinel police log for May 30

Today's Sentinel police log includes two aggravated assault arrests, bear sightings in Upper Allen and a stolen vehicle in Carlisle.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Air New Zealand unveils plan to weigh passengers at check-in