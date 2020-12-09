Three men still in prison awaiting trial for 2017 Carlisle murder

Three men are still awaiting trial in the Nov. 12, 2017, shooting death of Rhyhiem Hodge.
Christopher Jaquell Williams, 28, of Harrisburg, was arrested within days of the shooting and charged with criminal homicide, first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, unlawful restraint and recklessly endangering another person. In February 2018, prosecutors filed a notice of aggravating circumstances, which would allow them to seek the death penalty in the case.
On Dec. 4, 2019, Tyrale “Rell” Hill-Price and Cordae Jones were indicted by a grand jury on charges of criminal homicide, robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and kidnapping. Hill-Price was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, and Jones was charged with person not to possess a firearm.
All three men are being held without bail. Hill-Price is at SCI Rockview, Jones is in Dauphin County Prison, and Williams is in Perry County Prison.
Support Local Journalism
The grand jury report said the three were involved in a “robbery gone awry” that resulted in Williams fatally shooting Hodge.
Carlisle Police said in an affidavit that Williams went to Hodge's home in the 200 block of West North Street in an attempt to purchase marijuana. A witness told police Williams took her hostage, placed a gun to her head and demanded money before shooting Hodge, who suffered gunshot wounds to the head, hip and ear, police said.
The cases of the three men were joined in February.
Pre-trial conferences in their cases have been continued through 2020.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.