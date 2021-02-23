Three Harrisburg region businesses receive COVID-19 mitigation violation notices

Businesses in the Harrisburg region received three COVID-19 mitigation violation notices from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 21 licensed liquor establishments in the Harrisburg region between Friday and Sunday.

One warning was issued in the region this past weekend.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the bureau did not release the names of the businesses.

According to the bureau, there were eight violations in the Allentown region and seven violations in the Punxsutawney region. The Wilkes-Barre region had five violations, the Pittsburgh region had three violations and the Erie region had two violations.

Across the state, officers conducted a total of 480 compliance checks.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

