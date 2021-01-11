Three dead after one-vehicle crash in Dauphin County Saturday night

State Police at Harrisburg reported that Mackenzie Mulroy, Zachary Kijowski and Michael Shovlin, all of Harrisburg, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 7000 block of Jonestown Road in West Hanover Township at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police did not release the ages of the occupants of the vehicle, and noted that a third passenger - Joseph Wilk of Harrisburg - as of Sunday afternoon, was still in intensive care at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.