Three dead after one-vehicle crash in Dauphin County Saturday night

Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Jonestown Road in Dauphin County Saturday night.

State Police at Harrisburg reported that Mackenzie Mulroy, Zachary Kijowski and Michael Shovlin, all of Harrisburg, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 7000 block of Jonestown Road in West Hanover Township at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police did not release the ages of the occupants of the vehicle, and noted that a third passenger - Joseph Wilk of Harrisburg - as of Sunday afternoon, was still in intensive care at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Police said Mulroy was driving a 2014 Audi sedan when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve in the road. The vehicle struck a curb and came to rest against a tree, resulting in severe damage to the vehicle.

Police did not provide any further details about the crash.

