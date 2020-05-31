Three arrested after police pursuit in Carlisle Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three people were arrested after a police pursuit that ended with a crash in Carlisle early Saturday morning.

Tyfeek Carter, 23, of Philadelphia, and Quasim Presley, 23, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, were charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the pursuit and crash. Police said they have arrested a third person - a 19-year-old woman from Carlisle - but not charges have yet been filed, as of Sunday afternoon.

Police said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop for vehicle code violations on North Hanover Street at Spring Road in Carlisle at 12:14 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle fled police at a high-rate of speed.

Police said the vehicle traveled through surrounding townships before eventually crashing at the intersection of South West Street at West Church Street in Carlisle.

Police said they found a controlled substance and paraphernalia at the scene.

The driver, whom police did not specify but is likely to be the Carlisle woman, was flown to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where that person is in stable condition. Charges are pending against the driver.