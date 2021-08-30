Third guilty plea entered in 2017 murder of Rhyhiem Hodge

The third of three men charged in the killing of Rhyhiem Hodge entered a guilty plea last week in Cumberland County Court.

Cordae Lee Jones, 33, pleaded guilty to murder in the third degree on Aug. 25 and was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and maximum of 40 years in prison, according to court documents.

Jones was charged along with Christopher Jaquell Williams and Tyrale Gerome Hill-Price in Hodge's death. Hodge was killed on Nov. 12, 2017, and Williams was arrested two days later based on a rapid DNA test, the county district attorney’s office said at the time. In December 2019, a grand jury report and indictment was released, alleging that Williams, Hill-Price and Jones conspired to rob Hodge of drugs and cash.

Jones was involved in obtaining the gun used by Williams in the crime, the grand jury alleges, and Hill-Price assisted in obtaining the vehicle used, as well as providing Williams with information about Hodge’s housemate, according to the report.

The men planned to rob Hodge while his housemate was out of town, according to the grand jury. But when Williams arrived, Hodge had a group of people over watching a football game.