Teen seriously injured in shooting Friday night in Carlisle.

A 16-year-old was seriously injured after a shooting in the 100 block of East North Street late Friday night, according to Carlisle Police.

Police said they were called to the scene at 11:38 p.m. and discovered that the teen had been shot. The teenager was transported to a local hospital where police said he or she is still receiving care.

Police said that while the shooter is not in custody, they believe the shooting was not a random act and the teenager was "involved in the incident."

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252 and ask for Detective Miller.