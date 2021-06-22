Task force: 'Serious racial disparities' in Pennsylvania juvenile court

"It was glaring that there is such racial disparity," task force member Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Luzerne, said at a news conference at the Capitol in Harrisburg. "Many times you have families that are crying out to the system to say, 'Help our family, we're having difficulties in many different areas.' And then that family gets snared into their child being taken away."

The task force, which included state lawmakers, officials in the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, local officials and others, made a range of administrative, statutory and budget recommendations. They include:

— Greatly expanding the use of community-based interventions as an alternative to residential placement, reserving detention for kids who "post a serious risk of harm to community safety."

— Narrowing the use of pre-adjudication detention.

— Raising the minimum age at which young people can be tried as adults for certain serious offenses from 14 to 16.

— Repealing a 1995 law that automatically requires adult prosecution in more serious cases.

— Eliminating fines and most court cost and fees.