Suspect taken into custody after manhunt in North Middleton Township

A police incident Sunday morning resulted in the apprehension of a man who has not yet been identified by police.

Cumberland County Department of Public Safety initially alerted residents via a Facebook post around 9 a.m. that several police agencies were searching for a suspect near Enola Road (Route 944) and Longs Gap Road in North Middleton Township.

He is said to have contacted residents on Primrose Lane and was seen in a cornfield.

Helicopters flew over the area, and officers from the Pennsylvania State Police, North Middleton Township and Carlisle police departments were also on the scene.

About two hours later, the suspect was spotted in the area of Longs Gap Road near North Middleton Road.

The department announced at 11:45 a.m. that the suspect was in custody and thanked residents who called in tips when they spotted the suspect. The individual was apprehended along North Middleton Road near Longs Gap Road.

Any further information will be released by North Middleton Township Police.