It’s been about two years since Kendell Jerome Cook was killed and another man injured in a shooting at the GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street in Carlisle.

Michael Anthony Baltimore He had worked as a barber for Cook, who owned the shop, until 2019 and also appeared in several episodes of the TLC reality series “90 Day Fiancé.” He was wanted by the Carlisle Police Department and the U.S. Marshals in the Middle District of Pennsylvania for homicide, assault and parole violation charges in the May 22, 2021, slaying, and was elevated to the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted list that June.

On Jan. 13 of this year, Baltimore was arrested in Broward County, Florida, after he fled a bar fight and was stopped by local police. He’s remained in Florida since then.

“It’s my understanding that the state of Florida wants to deal with his local criminal case before sending him up here for our charges,” Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said.

McCormack said Baltimore’s next hearing in Florida is scheduled for May 22, and any timeline on Baltimore’s extradition to Pennsylvania depends on how long it takes for Florida officials to work through his charges there.

If Baltimore is convicted and sentenced to prison on the Florida charges, Chief Deputy Ron Kerr with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said paperwork would begin for an interstate agreement on detainers.

“Our state and their state [would] work out a written agreement basically, that we’d borrow him to come up here to face his charges, and then at some point, we would have to send him back so he finishes his time in Florida if he had to do so,” he said.

Extradition process

Cumberland County courts see extraditions an average of more than once a week, with 88 taking place in 2022, Kerr said.

Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck, who covers Carlisle, said the extradition process in Pennsylvania is much like many other states.

“Extradition is when some person is involved in charges either in this state or in another state and they’re requested to go back to the state where the charges are pending to face the charges there,” he said. “Nothing can be done to those charges in the requesting state until they appear in person.”

Birbeck said someone cannot be forced to go back to the requesting state until one of two things happens.

Suspects can waive extradition, meaning they agree to return to the requesting state.

In that case, they would appear before a common pleas judge and sign paperwork saying they’ll go back. From there, either the judge can release the person on unsecured bail with the promise to return to the requesting state or law enforcement officers from the requesting state can come retrieve that person, Birbeck said.

Kerr said the method of transport can differ depending on the distance.

“It would all depend on how far away [they are]. Florida we would fly, but we’ve driven to Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, New York, those type of things,” he said. “But [for] the Californias and the Texases and the Floridas, we fly.”

If the person doesn’t waive extradition, several things would need to happen.

The governors of both states would each need to sign paperwork and someone from the requesting state would need to appear in the holding state and prove to a court that the person is wanted, according to Birbeck. He said this doesn’t determine guilt, just that he or she is the person sought in the requesting state.

This must be completed within 30 days, according to Pennsylvania law. Birbeck said extensions of up to 60 additional days are commonly granted.

“If you explain [extradition] to the person, yes, they will usually choose to waive,” he said. “On the other hand, there have been some that just dig in their heels and say, ‘No, I’m not going and you can’t make me.’”

This can delay the court process, and Birbeck said time spent in jail waiting for governors to sign papers and further the process does not count toward a prison sentence if that person is convicted.

He said the cost of extradition is paid for up-front by the county, and anyone who is convicted must pay that back to the county.

“[Extradition] is expensive, ranging in the $1,500 to $4,000 range depending on where the person must be sent, and it takes days and days for the transport to get them there,” Birbeck said, adding that several stops can be made to pick people up and drop them off along the way.

In Baltimore’s case, the timeline is up in the air as Florida officials work through his charges there.

“I don’t know what stages the Florida charges are at, but I know nothing can happen here in Pennsylvania unless or until Mr. Baltimore appears here in person,” Birbeck said.