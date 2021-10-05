Sunoco charged over Mariner East contamination, including Middlesex Township spills

The grand jury report includes testimony from residents who said that Energy Transfer fouled their drinking water wells, then denied responsibility and refused to help.

The pipeline developer has continued to rack up civil violations even as Mariner East became one of the most penalized projects in state history. Energy Transfer has paid more than $16.4 million in fines for polluting waterways and drinking water wells, including a $12.6 million fine in 2018 that was one of the largest ever imposed by the state Department of Environmental Protection. State regulators have periodically shut down construction.

Contamination in Cumberland County was part of the $12.6 million penalty in 2018, and environmental violations in the county have continued to be part of state actions. An $85,666 fine levied in August 2021 cited further drilling leaks in Middlesex and Lower Frankford townships.

But environmental activists and homeowners who assert their water has been fouled say that fines and periodic shutdown orders have not forced Sunoco to clean up its act. They have been demanding revocation of Mariner East's permits.