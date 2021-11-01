 Skip to main content
State trooper shoots, kills man armed with knife in Dauphin County

Pennsylvania State Police logo

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man who refused to drop a knife duing a confrontation on Halloween, authorities said.

Troopers had responded to a domestic complaint in West Hanover Township where they said Glenn Custer, 59, of Harrisburg, was acting erratically and was armed with a knife.

Custer disobeyed commands to drop the knife and was moving toward a trooper and toward the residence where the domestic complaint had been made, authorities said. That's when another trooper opened fire.

Custer was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

The shooting is under investigation.

No other information was available.

