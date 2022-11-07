State Police warn of burglars targeting Asian business owners in Pa.

Pennsylvania State Police on Monday warned owners of Asian restaurants that burglars have been targeting their homes across the state.

Police said nearly a million dollars in cash and personal property have been stolen so far from the homes of Asian Americans who own Chinese food restaurants across the state.

“While many of these crimes occurred in the northeastern part of the state, similar burglaries have been reported across the commonwealth,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “We want business owners to be aware of this trend and take preventive measures.”

Police said the perpetrators act as a team, with one person acting as a lookout while one or two people enter the home, primarily taking cash and jewelry. Another person waits in a getaway vehicle.

Police said they believe the burglars watch the houses they target, observing the patterns of the residents to determine when the home will be unoccupied. The burglars usually disguise themselves, sometimes by wearing yellow safety vests or posing as landscapers, according to police.

Police said the burglaries are carried out within 30 minutes.

Police noted that federal prosecutors indicted eight people last year who allegedly ran a residential burglary ring targeting business owners, typically of Asian family-owned restaurants. That group allegedly carried out multiple home burglaries in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Delaware.

Police said the men determined where the business owners lived by either following them home, entering their vehicles to find the registration cards or installing makeshift tracking devices on their vehicle.

Police said residents can be aware of individuals and vehicles in their area that aren't usually there, install motion sensors or alarm systems, keeping vehicles locked at work, be aware of anyone who may be following you home and report suspicious activity to police.