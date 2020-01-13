Pennsylvania State Police on Facebook warned social media users Monday of false reports of "kidnapping attempts" at local shopping areas.
Police said they were informed of a post on Facebook being shared in the Adams County area that made claims of attempted kidnappings.
Police said there are no confirmed reports of attempted kidnappings at these locations in Adams County. Police said if any incident of this kind would occur, police would inform the public and the media immediately.
Police ask that anyone who does witness a crime or suspicious behavior to contact their local police department.