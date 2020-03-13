State Police warn about coronavirus-related scams

The Pennsylvania State Police Friday reminded Pennsylvania residents to remain vigilant against scams attempting to take advantage of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Police said criminals often use current events to help make their scams seem more legitimate. Here are some examples of scams currently circulating:
Fraudulent fundraising campaigns that claim to collect for the CDC or WHO, or for victims through a crowdfunding site, such as GoFundMe. Charities can be verified at https://www.charities.pa.gov. People are also cautioned not to contribute to a crowdfunding campaign unless they know the people who are collecting the money or who are benefiting from the collecting
Price gouging on household supplies such as bathroom tissue, hand sanitizer and bleach. Pennsylvania law defines gouging as charging a price over 20% of the price charged before the emergency started. Gouging should be reported to the attorney general’s office.
Advertisements for supplies that take your money and fail to deliver what was promised. Police advise that shoppers avoid purchasing supplies from unfamiliar companies and stick to companies and stores they know. If buying supplies from an unfamiliar source, use a credit card.
Advertisements on social or other media claiming to sell vaccines, cures or tests for COVID-19. Police said some of these “treatments” are dangerous, but all are worthless. There is no known cure or vaccine for COVID-19 and tests must be obtained through a physician or hospital.
Investment “opportunities” that promise high returns for low risk, or that claim to be a hedge against a volatile market. For more information, visit https://www.media.pa.gov/pages/banking_details.aspx?newsid=309.
Phishing emails that use fear of COVID-19 to get you to download malware to your computer. These emails claim to be from the CDC or the WHO and may have an attachment claiming to be a list of cures.
Malicious websites mirroring legitimate sources of information. Currently, a malicious website is masquerading as the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases map. Visiting the malicious website infects the user with the AZORult trojan, an information stealing program that can exfiltrate a variety of sensitive data.
Police recommend that people make sure their computers have the latest updates and an anti-virus program. Users should delete any email from people they do not recognize or has attachments they are not expecting.
People can also check unknown or suspicious files and URLs for malware by scanning them using https://www.virustotal.com.
