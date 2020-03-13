State Police warn about coronavirus-related scams

Advertisements on social or other media claiming to sell vaccines, cures or tests for COVID-19. Police said some of these “treatments” are dangerous, but all are worthless. There is no known cure or vaccine for COVID-19 and tests must be obtained through a physician or hospital.

Investment “opportunities” that promise high returns for low risk, or that claim to be a hedge against a volatile market. For more information, visit https://www.media.pa.gov/pages/banking_details.aspx?newsid=309.

Phishing emails that use fear of COVID-19 to get you to download malware to your computer. These emails claim to be from the CDC or the WHO and may have an attachment claiming to be a list of cures.

Malicious websites mirroring legitimate sources of information. Currently, a malicious website is masquerading as the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases map. Visiting the malicious website infects the user with the AZORult trojan, an information stealing program that can exfiltrate a variety of sensitive data.