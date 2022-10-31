 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Police Trooper struck by passing vehicle while investigating crash Monday morning in Franklin County

  • Updated
A Pennsylvania State Trooper was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center early Monday after being struck by a passing vehicle in Franklin County.

State Police at Chambersburg were called to investigate a vehicle crash on Black Gap Road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road near Interstate 81 in Greene Township around 5:14 a.m. Monday, Public Information Officer Megan Fraser said in a news release. While on scene, the investigating Trooper was struck by a passing motorist.

The Trooper was flown from the scene to and is currently in stable condition. The operator of the striking vehicle did stop at the scene.

Fraser said the investigation is ongoing for the incident.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) honored the department's fallen troopers Monday in conjunction with its 117th anniversary. PSP was established by Governor Samuel Pennypacker on May 2, 1905, making it the first uniformed police agency of its kind in the United States. Homage was also paid to four members who died in the line of duty since the last in-person ceremony in 2019, including: Trooper Donald C. Brackett, who died on May 18, 2019, due to a medical emergency; Trooper First Class Dung X. Martinez, who died on Oct. 21, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19; and Troopers Martin F. Mack III and Branden T. Sisca, both of whom died on March 21, 2022, after being struck by an intoxicated motorist.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

