State Police Trooper struck by passing vehicle while investigating crash Monday morning in Franklin County

"I was terrified," the victim said after the sentencing. "I still am. I have no means to support myself and my children, but I was terrified I’d end up dead if he came back ... I can’t give up. I just can’t. I want to. Trust me I cry every single day. I am scared and heartbroken for my kids. My sons can’t grow up watching me be hit. My daughter can’t watch me walk around with a black eye and me act like it’s okay."