State Police Trooper struck by passing vehicle while investigating crash Monday morning in Franklin County

A Pennsylvania State Trooper was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center early Monday after being struck by a passing vehicle in Franklin County.
State Police at Chambersburg were called to investigate a vehicle crash on Black Gap Road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road near Interstate 81 in Greene Township around 5:14 a.m. Monday, Public Information Officer Megan Fraser said in a news release. While on scene, the investigating Trooper was struck by a passing motorist.
The Trooper was flown from the scene to and is currently in stable condition. The operator of the striking vehicle did stop at the scene.
Fraser said the investigation is ongoing for the incident.
"I was terrified," the victim said after the sentencing. "I still am. I have no means to support myself and my children, but I was terrified I’d end up dead if he came back ... I can’t give up. I just can’t. I want to. Trust me I cry every single day. I am scared and heartbroken for my kids. My sons can’t grow up watching me be hit. My daughter can’t watch me walk around with a black eye and me act like it’s okay."